Dr. Christopher Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Graham, MD
Dr. Christopher Graham, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Urology San Antonio - Stone Oak18915 MEISNER DR, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and professional. So is the staff.
About Dr. Christopher Graham, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861472961
Education & Certifications
- Female Urology Studied Under Dr. Roger R. Dmochowski
- Georgetown University Hospital, Washington Dc
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Bellarmine College, Louisville, Ky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.