Dr. Christopher Green, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.7 (32)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Green, DPM

Dr. Christopher Green, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Green works at Oklahoma City Orthopedics, Sports and Pain Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Surgeons of Oklahoma Pllc
    13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 418-4500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Aspen Womens Center Pllc
    13900 Quailbrook Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 418-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grady Memorial Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Christopher Green is by far the best foot and ankle surgeon. He is thorough in explaining what to expect and prepare for during and after surgery. He is the only person I will ever trust if I were to need another foot surgery. His compassion for patients and their well-being is why I will only use him for podiatry medical issues.
    Hadleigh Summers — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Green, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1831357417
    Education & Certifications

    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Green, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at Oklahoma City Orthopedics, Sports and Pain Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

