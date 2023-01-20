Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD
Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centralia, WA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Centralia Hospital.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
-
1
Washington Orthopaedic Center1900 Cooks Hill Rd Ste A, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions (360) 736-2889
-
2
Washington Orthopaedic Center704 LILLY RD SE, Olympia, WA 98501 Directions (360) 754-2454Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Centralia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
Great visit. Staff was amazing, Dr explained everything well. I was very happy.
About Dr. Christopher Hawkins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1245222967
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.