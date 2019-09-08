Dr. Christopher Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Henry, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Henry, MD
Dr. Christopher Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 450, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas2620 Texas 36 # South, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 520, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Retina Consultants of Texas11460 Space Center Blvd Ste 2, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste G205, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (800) 833-5921
Brenham Office2620 Highway 36 S, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (800) 833-5921Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henry is great. He spends the time to thoroughly review issues and answer questions. All the folks in the office are professional and caring!
About Dr. Christopher Henry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881837995
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Endophthalmitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henry speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.