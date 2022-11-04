Overview

Dr. Christopher Hudson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Hudson works at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic - Fremont in Fremont, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.