Overview of Dr. Christopher Lincoski, MD

Dr. Christopher Lincoski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Penn Highlands Elk.



Dr. Lincoski works at University Orthopedics Center in State College, PA with other offices in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.