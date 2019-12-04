Dr. Loiselle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Loiselle, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Loiselle, MD
Dr. Christopher Loiselle, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
We had a very good visit with Dr. Loiselle. We were added to his schedule and he fit us in after about a 30-minte wait. He then spent over 30 minutes doing a complete review of history, symptoms and test results. We were very impressed with his honesty as he determined the best course of treatment (wasn't obvious). As he talked through the options, his choice slowly shifted based on options for back-up plans should there be complications with the primary course of therapy. For our convenience, he referred us to a physician closer to our home for our therapy. he called the doctor to whom we were referred while we were with him and passed along the case highlights. Start to finish, we were very impressed by his honesty, analytical approach to the case, and recommended approach to treatement.
About Dr. Christopher Loiselle, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1225259187
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
