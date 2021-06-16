Dr. Christopher Magovern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magovern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Magovern, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Magovern, MD
Dr. Christopher Magovern, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Magovern works at
Dr. Magovern's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Surgical Assocs100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magovern?
Dr Magovern is truly doing God's work. He not only saved my life, however he is a most kind, caring and all around top surgeon saving many from inevitable short life due to coronary disease. Your in "great hands" with Dr Magovern.
About Dr. Christopher Magovern, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043212434
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magovern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magovern accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magovern works at
Dr. Magovern has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Magovern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magovern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.