Dr. Christopher Mahr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Mahr, MD
Dr. Christopher Mahr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Mahr works at
Dr. Mahr's Office Locations
Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-7898
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Mahr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548242134
Education & Certifications
- Sportsmed SA Hospital - Adelaide, South Australia
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahr works at
Dr. Mahr has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.