Overview of Dr. Christopher Merrick, MD

Dr. Christopher Merrick, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Merrick works at Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.