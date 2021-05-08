Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Northwest Neurospine Institute LLC74B Centennial Loop Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 686-3791
Hospital Affiliations
- Bay Area Hospital
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Lower Umpqua Hospital
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
- Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller and his entire Staff are AMAZING!!! Dr. Miller performed 2 major Surgeries on my back/neck within a short 9 weeks of each other and both Surgeries were completely 100% successful and I'm a brand new man!!! The slogan at NeuroSpine is "get your life back" and that's exactly what happened for me, THANK the good Lord and Dr. Miller!!! This man is a very gifted Surgeon and is truly blessed............can't thank Dr. Miller enough for all that he has done for me!!!
About Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033192760
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- University Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
