Overview of Dr. Christopher Miller, MD

Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Miller works at Two Rivers Surgical Center in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.