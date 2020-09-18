Overview of Dr. Christopher Norris, MD

Dr. Christopher Norris, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Norris works at NORTH TEXAS KIDNEY CONSULTANTS in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.