Dr. Christopher Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Norris, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Norris, MD
Dr. Christopher Norris, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris' Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Kidney Consultants4907 S Collins St Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 375-0610
-
2
Haven Behavioral Hospital of Ft. Worth1000 SAINT LOUIS AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-0379
- 3 1001 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 466-7403
- 4 1651 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-0675
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?
Dr. Norris is not only very personable but very knowledgeable as well. He explains situations in easy to understand terms for the layman. The staff is also very friendly and helpful in every way.
About Dr. Christopher Norris, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902840853
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.