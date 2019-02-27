See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Christopher Ripperda, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Ripperda, MD

Dr. Christopher Ripperda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Ripperda works at Fenom Women's Care in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incontinence Sling Procedure, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ripperda's Office Locations

    Fort Worth Office
    1250 8th Ave Ste 330, Fort Worth, TX 76104
    Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
    1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
    2800 Village Rd Ste 112, Granbury, TX 76049

  Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incontinence Sling Procedure
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy
Oophorectomy
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Colpopexy
Hysterectomy - Open
Uterine Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2019
    Dr.Ripperda is a fantastic doctor. He seems to genuinely care about his clients and tries to assist them in the midst efficient way. I turned to him to try to avoid hysterectomy and so far it's going great. All the other doctors I have seen wanted to go straight to surgery and he agrees that is not in my best interest at this time. So thankful my regular OB recommended him.
    TX — Feb 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Ripperda, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1790001360
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ripperda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ripperda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ripperda has seen patients for Incontinence Sling Procedure, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripperda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ripperda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripperda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripperda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripperda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

