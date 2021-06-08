Dr. Christopher Sepich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Sepich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sepich works at
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove5145 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sepich?
A great diagnosis doctor. ALWAYS LISTENS and makes sound suggestions. He is knowledgeable & compassionate. He is very east to talk to and he is a caring doctor. I would highly recommend Dr. Christopher Sepich.
About Dr. Christopher Sepich, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992963425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sepich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sepich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepich.
