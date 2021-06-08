Overview of Dr. Christopher Sepich, MD

Dr. Christopher Sepich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sepich works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.