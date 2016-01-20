Dr. Sockrider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD
Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Sockrider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sockrider's Office Locations
-
1
River Cities Plastic Surgery1400 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 524-9565
-
2
Dr. James P Floyd LLC820 Jordan St Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 524-9565
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sockrider?
DR. SOCKRIDER WAS INFORMATIVE, KNOWLEDGEABLE, AND PATIENT WITH HIS PTS.
About Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477583391
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sockrider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sockrider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sockrider works at
Dr. Sockrider has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sockrider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sockrider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sockrider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sockrider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sockrider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.