Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Shreveport, LA
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD

Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Sockrider works at RIVER CITIES PLASTIC SURGERY in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sockrider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River Cities Plastic Surgery
    1400 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 524-9565
  2. 2
    Dr. James P Floyd LLC
    820 Jordan St Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 524-9565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477583391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sockrider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sockrider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sockrider works at RIVER CITIES PLASTIC SURGERY in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sockrider’s profile.

    Dr. Sockrider has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sockrider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sockrider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sockrider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sockrider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sockrider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

