Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Sullivan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-4161Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Comp Rehab131 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4161
Hospital Affiliations
- Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan treated me and my father for thyroid cancer. He is currently treating my dad again for a secondary cancer. He is professional, kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, and has a comforting air about him. He takes time to explain procedures and treatment in a very common sense manner. We highly recommend him!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
