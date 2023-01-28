Dr. Christopher Swales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Swales, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Swales, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swales works at
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Swales?
Dr. Swales has always been the kind of doctor that you go to the doctor for. No waiting to be seen or superfluous tests and hoop jumping to go through. When it was necessary, he had no issue ordering tests and scheduling follow up...and I felt he was always confident when providing his diagnosis or explaining treatment options. He has the most naturally calming bedside manner, but turned up on my behalf when I needed help with insurance red-tape for prescription issues at the pharmacy. I recommend Dr. Swales as a PCP, and I look forward to following him through his career.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1003100645
- Geisinger Family Medicine Residency
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Swales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swales accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swales using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swales works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Swales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.