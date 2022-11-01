Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD
Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Charles Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Trahan's Office Locations
Center For Restorative Breast1717 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 899-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trahan is a phenomenal doctor and obviously puts his patients first. Going through breast cancer my scars are seen a lot by many different doctors. Every time a new doctor sees them they are astonished at how amazing they look. The scars are barely visible. I am so pleased with Dr. Trahan.
About Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952514382
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trahan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trahan.
