See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD

Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Tsoi works at UCHealth Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
4.8 (147)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD
Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD
4.7 (45)
View Profile
Dr. Warren Schutte, MD
Dr. Warren Schutte, MD
4.7 (604)
View Profile

Dr. Tsoi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Colorado Plastic Surgical
    2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 160, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Defects in Adults Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boutonniere Deformity Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Deformity - Micrognathia - Microstomia Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip-Palate - Abnormal Thumbs - Microcephaly Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Facial Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Extra Nipples Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Lymph Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Soft Tissue Cancer Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tsoi?

    Sep 04, 2018
    Great doctor and staff
    Cindy — Sep 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tsoi to family and friends

    Dr. Tsoi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tsoi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689637183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Wisconsin
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsoi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsoi works at UCHealth Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Tsoi’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsoi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsoi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.