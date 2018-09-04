Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD
Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Tsoi works at
Dr. Tsoi's Office Locations
Northern Colorado Plastic Surgical2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 160, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 493-8800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsoi?
Great doctor and staff
About Dr. Christopher Tsoi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689637183
Education & Certifications
- University Wisconsin
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsoi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsoi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsoi works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsoi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsoi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.