Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
- St. Francis Downtown
Dr. Van Pelt is not a Psychologist or Social Worker, but if you want your spine repaired he just might be your guy. He’s done surgery on me twice, once on my neck and later on my lower back!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- West Virginia University
Dr. Van Pelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Pelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Pelt has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Pelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Pelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Pelt.
