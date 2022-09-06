See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Flint, MI
Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD

Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Van Pelt works at McLaren Flint Rehabilitation in Flint, MI with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Pelt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialty Hospital-flint
    401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 342-2000
  2. 2
    Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics
    35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654
  3. 3
    Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st
    1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    MedCost
    MedHealthInsurance
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    Providence Health Plans
    Simplifi
    Thrivent Financial
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr. Van Pelt is not a Psychologist or Social Worker, but if you want your spine repaired he just might be your guy. He’s done surgery on me twice, once on my neck and later on my lower back!
    — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801833470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Pelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Pelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Pelt has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Pelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Pelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Pelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Pelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Pelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

