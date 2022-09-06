Overview of Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD

Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Van Pelt works at McLaren Flint Rehabilitation in Flint, MI with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.