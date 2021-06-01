Overview of Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO

Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Vitale works at McLaren Macomb - Orthopedic Surgery in Mount Clemens, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.