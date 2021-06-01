Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO
Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Vitale's Office Locations
McLaren Macomb Orthopedics & Trauma1030 Harrington St Ste 303, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-3890Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vitale is a life saver. I had another doctor perform two hip surgeries that failed. Dr Vitale was willing to take my case and I am now on the road to recovery. I highly recommend him for any orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sharp Memorial Hospital/Scripps Memorial Hospital
- McLaren Macomb Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
