Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO

Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Vitale works at McLaren Macomb - Orthopedic Surgery in Mount Clemens, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vitale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Macomb Orthopedics & Trauma
    1030 Harrington St Ste 303, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-3890
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Ankle Fracture
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 01, 2021
    Dr Vitale is a life saver. I had another doctor perform two hip surgeries that failed. Dr Vitale was willing to take my case and I am now on the road to recovery. I highly recommend him for any orthopedic needs.
    Anna Havener — Jun 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO
    About Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679884068
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sharp Memorial Hospital/Scripps Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • McLaren Macomb Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Vitale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vitale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitale works at McLaren Macomb - Orthopedic Surgery in Mount Clemens, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vitale’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

