Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD
Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They completed their residency with George Washington University MC
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Urology Group7400 W Rawson Ave Ste 130, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 476-0430Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Christopher J Walsh2600 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 476-0430
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
I have been seeing Dr. Christopher Walsh for a number of years with visits primarily in Waukesha. I was given a prescription this time and am not sure when he would want me to report on any observations I might have and how long he wishes me to continue using this medicine. I am now residing at ProHealth Regency Muskego at W181 S8540 Lodge Blvd , Apt 145 Muskego, WI 53150-7317; phone 262 470 7122. The Director of Health Services is Mary Beth Burazin BSN and her phone is 262 679 0888 ext 227
About Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1811966955
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.