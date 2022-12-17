See All Psychiatrists in Bartlett, TN
Dr. Christopher White, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Bartlett, TN
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher White, MD

Dr. Christopher White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.

Dr. White works at Lakeside Behavioral Health in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Behavioral Health System
    2911 Brunswick Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 377-4700
  2. 2
    Memphis Psychiatric Services
    6750 Poplar Ave Ste 620, Memphis, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 755-9905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. White?

    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. White has always been professional an courteous to me an treated me very nice an kind .He's always prompt an fast moving no one is sitting around for hours on end .Staff is always kind an friendly .
    Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher White, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316987639
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

