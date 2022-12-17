Dr. Christopher White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher White, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher White, MD
Dr. Christopher White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Lakeside Behavioral Health System2911 Brunswick Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 377-4700
Memphis Psychiatric Services6750 Poplar Ave Ste 620, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White has always been professional an courteous to me an treated me very nice an kind .He's always prompt an fast moving no one is sitting around for hours on end .Staff is always kind an friendly .
About Dr. Christopher White, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
