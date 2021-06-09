Overview of Dr. Christopher Wieting, DPM

Dr. Christopher Wieting, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Wieting works at Kentucky Foot & Ankle Associates, PLLC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.