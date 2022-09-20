Overview of Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD

Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Wilson works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.