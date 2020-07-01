Dr. Christy Moeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Moeller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christy Moeller, MD
Dr. Christy Moeller, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston Medical school and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Moeller works at
Dr. Moeller's Office Locations
-
1
General and Vascular Surgeons of Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 1250, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-1970Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moeller?
Great bedside manner. Answered all questions and explained all options. I would recommend.
About Dr. Christy Moeller, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1013157122
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas - Houston Medical school
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moeller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moeller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moeller works at
Dr. Moeller has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moeller speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.