Overview

Dr. Christyne Lawson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Lawson works at Detroit Community Health Connection in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.