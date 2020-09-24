Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Adi's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Medicine Associates Ltd.3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 998-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Renal Medicine Associates- Albuquerque201 Cedar St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (888) 585-7046
-
3
Liberty Dialysis - Rio Rancho5751 Mcmahon Blvd Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 890-8984
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adi is cordial, knowledgeable, and happy to have beenreferred! He is realistic, but comforting, and the prescribed meds, and his common sense advice , have improved my physical and mental wellbeing !
About Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992980015
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu
Dr. Adi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adi.
