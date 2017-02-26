See All Podiatric Surgeons in Union, NJ
Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Union, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM

Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Mgbako works at Foot & Ankle Specialists Of New Jersey in Union, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Rahway, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mgbako's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists Of New Jersey
    440 Chestnut St Ste 2, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-0113
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Specialists Of NJ
    25 Lindsley Dr Ste 104, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 331-3777
  3. 3
    Rahway Westfield Podiatry Group
    674 SAINT GEORGES AVE, Rahway, NJ 07065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 388-1803
  4. 4
    Foot & Ankle Specialists Of NJ
    715 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 232-3346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2017
    Lovely man. Very knowledgeable and personable.
    Cranford, NJ — Feb 26, 2017
    About Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952608945
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pace University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mgbako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mgbako has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mgbako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mgbako has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mgbako on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mgbako. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mgbako.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mgbako, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mgbako appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

