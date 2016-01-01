Dr. Bai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun Bai, MD
Overview of Dr. Chun Bai, MD
Dr. Chun Bai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INNER MONGOLIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Renaissance Gynecology & Infertility Center4 Progress St Ste B4, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (347) 240-1690
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Chun Bai, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1609861244
Education & Certifications
- INNER MONGOLIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
