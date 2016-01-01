Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuong Dinh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chuong Dinh, DO
Dr. Chuong Dinh, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Dinh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dinh's Office Locations
-
1
Aloha Medical Group LLC1380 Lusitana St Ste 612, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 450-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinh?
About Dr. Chuong Dinh, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1891997219
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.