Dr. Cindy Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Cardiology Internal Medical Group IncThe Medical Group Inc1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 903, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr. Huang quickly diagnosed my endocrine disorder. I am an introverted patient and I appreciated the notes sent via email and I could send questions online as well. I am enjoying my remission. Thank you, Dr. Huang, for being my first endocrinologist. You set a high standard that I expect my clinicians to follow.
About Dr. Cindy Huang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1356570063
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
