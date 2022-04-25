Overview

Dr. Cindy Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at The Medical Group, Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.