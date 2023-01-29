Overview

Dr. Cindy Kaufman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Kaufman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.