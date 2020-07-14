Overview

Dr. Cindy Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.