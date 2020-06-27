Dr. Cindy Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Long, MD
Overview of Dr. Cindy Long, MD
Dr. Cindy Long, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long's Office Locations
-
1
The Women's Health Group9195 Grant St Ste 410, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 743-7657Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Women's Health Group6363 W 120th Ave Ste 202, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (720) 764-6356
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
Had robotic gym surgery. She was efficient, informative and listened to my concerns. Highly recommend
About Dr. Cindy Long, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1407945405
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.