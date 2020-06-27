See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Thornton, CO
Dr. Cindy Long, MD

Gynecology
3.0 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cindy Long, MD

Dr. Cindy Long, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Long works at The Women's Health Group in Thornton, CO with other offices in Broomfield, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Long's Office Locations

    The Women's Health Group
    9195 Grant St Ste 410, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7657
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    The Women's Health Group
    6363 W 120th Ave Ste 202, Broomfield, CO 80020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Cervicitis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginosis Screening
Wound Repair
Ablation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Bartholin's Cyst
Birth
Birth Control
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Surgery
Blood Disorders
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Cerclage
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervix Disorders
Childbirth
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
Colposcopy
Condyloma
Cystitis
Cystoscopy
da Vinci® Hysterectomy
da Vinci® Myomectomy
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
Dementia
Depo-Provera® Birth Control Shot
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometrial Ablation
Endometrial Disorders
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Female Incontinence
Female Infertility
Female Pelvic Disorders
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fibrocystic Breast Disease
Fibroid Tumor Surgery
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Disorders
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
Gynecological Examination
Herpes Simplex Infection
Honeymoon Cystitis
Hot Flashes
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterosalpingography
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
Hysteroscopy Sterilization
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility
Infertility Treatment
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery
Laparoscopic Myomectomy
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation
Laparoscopy
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Lupron Injection
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
Miscarriages
Morning Sickness
Multiple Gestation
Multiple Miscarriages
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Normal Vaginal Delivery
Nuchal Translucency
Obstetric Ultrasound
Operative Hysteroscopy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Diseases
Ovary Conditions
Overactive Bladder
Ovulatory Dysfunction
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Pelvic Pain
Pelvic Surgery
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Post-Menopausal Problems
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Primary Amenorrhea
Prolapse
Rectocele
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Retained Placenta
Routine Gynecological Care
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Secondary Dysmenorrhea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sonography
Surgery, Robotic Assisted
Tubal Ligation
Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Pelvic
Ultrasound, Transvaginal
Urethral Sling
Urge Urinary Incontinence

Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Cindy Long, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1407945405
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.