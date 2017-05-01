Dr. Cinthia Bateman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bateman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cinthia Bateman, MD
Dr. Cinthia Bateman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
Littleton1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 744-1065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Denver Cardiology Associates500 E Hampden Ave Ste 204, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 744-1065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Englewood499 E Hampden Ave Ste 280, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 744-1065
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
She is an amazing doctor! Very knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Cinthia Bateman, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1548258726
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center
- Cardiology
Dr. Bateman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bateman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bateman works at
Dr. Bateman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bateman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bateman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bateman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bateman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bateman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.