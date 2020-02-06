Dr. Claire Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claire Baker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists7831 Chicago Ct, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant physician who is very compassionate and empathetic. She has the ability to take into account patients lifestyles and tailor treatment accordingly. Very highly recommend!
About Dr. Claire Baker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124057559
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Wash Univ
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp, Washington Univ
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
