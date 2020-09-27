Overview of Dr. Claire Yang, MD

Dr. Claire Yang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Urology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

