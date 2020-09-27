Dr. Claire Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Yang, MD
Dr. Claire Yang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Urology Clinic at Harborview416 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good wisdom, listens carefully, supportive and helpful.
About Dr. Claire Yang, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245342419
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
