Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD
Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia|Facultad de Medicina Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario- 1994 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez Villalba works at
Dr. Alvarez Villalba's Office Locations
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 563-7363Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497802839
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- Lincoln Med Ctr
- Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá
- College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia|Facultad de Medicina Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario- 1994
