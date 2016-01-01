Overview of Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD

Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia|Facultad de Medicina Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario- 1994 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez Villalba works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.