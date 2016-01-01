Dr. Clark Antonson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Antonson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clark Antonson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Antonson works at
Locations
-
1
Bryan Medical Center1600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 465-4545Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Gastroenterology Specialties PC4545 R St, Lincoln, NE 68503 Directions (402) 465-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonson?
About Dr. Clark Antonson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831182757
Education & Certifications
- University Kans Hospital
- University Nebr Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonson works at
Dr. Antonson has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.