Overview

Dr. Clark Antonson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Antonson works at Bryan Heart in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.