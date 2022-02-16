See All Gastroenterologists in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (92)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Lebanese University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Barghash works at Digestive Healthcare Center, P.A. in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Digestive Healthcare Center PA
    511 Courtyard Dr # 500, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-0047
    Office
    31 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-0045
    Office
    319 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-0046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 16, 2022
    My visit for my Endoscopy and Colonoscopy at DHC went well. The entire staff was kind caring and professional.
    Paul D. — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487761185
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Downstate Medical Ceenter At Brooklyn|Suny Medical Cent at Downstate
    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Internship
    • Lebanese University|Staten Island University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Lebanese University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barghash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barghash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barghash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barghash has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barghash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Barghash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barghash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barghash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barghash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

