Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Lebanese University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Barghash works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Healthcare Center PA511 Courtyard Dr # 500, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 466-0047
-
2
Office31 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 466-0045
-
3
Office319 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 466-0046
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My visit for my Endoscopy and Colonoscopy at DHC went well. The entire staff was kind caring and professional.
About Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1487761185
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Medical Ceenter At Brooklyn|Suny Medical Cent at Downstate
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Lebanese University|Staten Island University Hospital
- The Lebanese University
- Gastroenterology
