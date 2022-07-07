Overview

Dr. Clay Nordquist, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.