Overview of Dr. Clayton Smith, MD

Dr. Clayton Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at UofL Physicians - Cardiovascular Medicine in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.