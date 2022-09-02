See All Podiatric Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.6 (12)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM

Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Burmeister works at Foot & Ankle Management Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Marco Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Black, DPM
Dr. Michael Black, DPM
4.9 (244)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
5.0 (19)
View Profile

Dr. Burmeister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Ctr
    681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 160, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-0200
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Management Group
    19 Bald Eagle Dr Ste A, Marco Island, FL 34145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Navistar
    • Self Pay
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burmeister?

    Sep 02, 2022
    He performed surgery on my left ankle. He is very professional and kind at the same time. At the beginning I was very rude with him, but then he take it very professional and never loose his patient. He help me a lot and explain everything clear and simple. The staff at the office are very good too. I recommend Dr. Burdmeister a 200%. I can only say good things about Dr. Burdmeister and Dr. Cristina Garcia. I can't say more good things about them because my English is limited but I am very thankful for their service and professionalism.
    Juan A. Rosa — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burmeister to family and friends

    Dr. Burmeister's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burmeister

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM.

    About Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851783831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bethesda Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr Greater Miami Beach
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burmeister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burmeister has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burmeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burmeister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burmeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burmeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.