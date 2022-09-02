Overview of Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM

Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Burmeister works at Foot & Ankle Management Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Marco Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.