Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cliff Burmeister, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Foot & Ankle Ctr681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 160, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-0200
Foot & Ankle Management Group19 Bald Eagle Dr Ste A, Marco Island, FL 34145 Directions (239) 263-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
He performed surgery on my left ankle. He is very professional and kind at the same time. At the beginning I was very rude with him, but then he take it very professional and never loose his patient. He help me a lot and explain everything clear and simple. The staff at the office are very good too. I recommend Dr. Burdmeister a 200%. I can only say good things about Dr. Burdmeister and Dr. Cristina Garcia. I can't say more good things about them because my English is limited but I am very thankful for their service and professionalism.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851783831
- Bethesda Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr Greater Miami Beach
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of South Florida
