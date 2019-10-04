See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.2 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with Children'S Hospital Med Center|Cincinnati Children?s Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Bloch works at Pediatric Endocrine Associates ? Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO, Louisville, CO, Loveland, CO and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs
    9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6308
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pediatric Endocrine Associates - Greenwood Village
    8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 510, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0647
  3. 3
    Northwest Neurology PC
    90 Health Park Dr Ste 390, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0645
  4. 4
    Pediatric Endocrine Associates - Loveland
    1808 Boise Ave Ste 120, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0648
  5. 5
    Downtown Denver
    2055 N High St Ste 320, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Oct 04, 2019
    Dr. Bloch saved my life back in 1996-1997 (I was 15 years old) and now I'm 38 years old and I can not thank him enough! He knew what was wrong with me as soon as we arrived to his office. All I can say is Thank you!
    Bonicelli — Oct 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD
    About Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003914490
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Med Center|Cincinnati Children?s Hospital Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

