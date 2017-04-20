Dr. Lomboy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clifford Lomboy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Lomboy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Dr. Lomboy works at
Locations
-
1
Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 202, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 869-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lomboy?
Once taken back to the room, we didn't have to wait long before he came in. He was a good listener and he did a good job explaining our possibilities. Later when tests results came back, he called to explain those. He's thorough and his concern is genuine.
About Dr. Clifford Lomboy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457449043
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomboy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomboy works at
Dr. Lomboy has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomboy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomboy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomboy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.