Overview

Dr. Clifford Talbert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Talbert works at Cape Cardiology Group in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.