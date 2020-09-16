Dr. Clint Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Clint Tucker, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology & Dermaesthetics of Louisville310 E Broadway Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 585-5249
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Dermaesthetics of Louisville5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 709-4940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
Dr. Tucker was very informative and was not rushed. Answered all questions thoroughly. Very impressed! Highly recommend him! Dave - Dixie Highway Office
About Dr. Clint Tucker, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1629394713
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Dermatology
- Carolinas Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.