Overview

Dr. Clint Tucker, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.



Dr. Tucker works at Associates In Dermatology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.