Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Vein911 Clearwater Vein Treatment Center3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (855) 834-6911Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Vein911 Tampa Vein Treatment Center2815 W Virginia Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (855) 834-6911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vein911 Wesley Chapel Vein Treatment Center2020 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 DirectionsWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor, great team. Very organized, very caring. Thanks to Dr. Pittman, Angela, Jill, Angie, Nafia - the entire team. They fixed the huge veins on my legs and did a terrific job. The entire team at doctor Pittman is very knowledgeable. Forget all the lousy competitors advertising on TV. Go to Ven911.
About Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316938699
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- St Louis U Sch Med/St Louis U Hosp
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.