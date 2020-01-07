See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.

Dr. Pittman works at Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein911 Clearwater Vein Treatment Center
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 834-6911
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Vein911 Tampa Vein Treatment Center
    2815 W Virginia Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 834-6911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Vein911 Wesley Chapel Vein Treatment Center
    2020 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316938699
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis U Sch Med/St Louis U Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clinton Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

