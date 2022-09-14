Overview of Dr. Clinton Soppe, MD

Dr. Clinton Soppe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Soppe works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.